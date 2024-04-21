Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 338 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.58. 3,037,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

