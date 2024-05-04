First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $938,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

