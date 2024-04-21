The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.4% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

