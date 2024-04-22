BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $90.26 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $603.63 or 0.00900668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $90.26 billion and $1.30 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,532,991 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,421,201.6949492. The last known price of BNB is 600.09135279 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2151 active market(s) with $1,003,530,886.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

