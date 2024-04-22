Status (SNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.22 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Status has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $164.19 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011633 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,025.12 or 1.00006753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011321 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008938 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00102832 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,479 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,479.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04143082 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $3,610,234.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

