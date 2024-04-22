North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.38. 1,141,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

