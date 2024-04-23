5,000 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.67. 285,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,519. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.08. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

