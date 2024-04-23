ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BDCZ traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. 4,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.4599 dividend. This is an increase from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

