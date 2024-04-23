NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. 2,975,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEP. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEP

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.