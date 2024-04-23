AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $140.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.44. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $88.24 and a fifty-two week high of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 19.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

