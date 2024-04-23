Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

AGI opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

