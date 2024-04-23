Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35.94 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $116.64 million and $35.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00057588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00021847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001141 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.