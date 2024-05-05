ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

V stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $493.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

