Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,184 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 92,966 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $741,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 646,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 63,915 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

