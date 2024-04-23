Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 447.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

