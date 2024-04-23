ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $77.96.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.