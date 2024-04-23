Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 155,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.87.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.