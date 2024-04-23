Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Tops $223.63 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $223.63 million and $8.99 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,888,778 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

