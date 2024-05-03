Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of GOF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,743. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
