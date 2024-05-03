Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GOF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,743. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

