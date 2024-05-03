John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE HPF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. 54,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,474. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

