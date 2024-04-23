Critical Comparison: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) versus Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 9.28, meaning that its stock price is 828% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ReNew Energy Global and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $8.35, suggesting a potential upside of 47.53%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Principal Solar.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Principal Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 1.94 -$58.00 million $0.10 56.60 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Principal Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 3.61% 2.96% 0.44% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Principal Solar

(Get Free Report)

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

