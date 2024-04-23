Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.86 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $72.86 million and approximately $977,746.14 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002209 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,445,455 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

