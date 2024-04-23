Everscale Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.90 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Everscale has a total market cap of $72.90 million and $1.57 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everscale has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,109,855,485 coins and its circulating supply is 1,964,762,659 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

