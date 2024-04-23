Financial Perspectives Inc Has $218,000 Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. 2,803,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,317. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.