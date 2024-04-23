Financial Perspectives Inc Has $98,000 Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. 731,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,198. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.