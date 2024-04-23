Financial Perspectives Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 353,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.96. 3,006,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,514. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

