Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth $177,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 803,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 123,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,414,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,860,506. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 64.48%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

