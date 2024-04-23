Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.29% of Inspired Entertainment worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 157,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,409,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INSE opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.