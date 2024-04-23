Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Hawkins worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $27,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 284.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,508 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $7,093,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter worth about $3,196,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $79.30.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

