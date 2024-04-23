GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,793.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.61. The company had a trading volume of 373,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.56. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
