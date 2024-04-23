GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,127,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,884,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,334,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.