Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Raised by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for approximately 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.60.

Gartner Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IT traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.87. The company had a trading volume of 132,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.38. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

