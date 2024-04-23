Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.84. 622,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.86.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

