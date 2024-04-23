General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.80.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

GD traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $292.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

