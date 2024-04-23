Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 1,360,882 Shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its position in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,360,882 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Broadway Financial were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 15,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.59. Broadway Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

