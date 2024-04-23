Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $5.24 on Tuesday, hitting $171.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,134,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,144. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day moving average of $167.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

