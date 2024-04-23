Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 9,915 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REG

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.