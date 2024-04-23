Head to Head Survey: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and NEXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge -5.44% -30.43% -11.70% NEXT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of NEXT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $355.17 million 0.14 -$19.33 million ($0.49) -2.43 NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 27.50

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and NEXT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NEXT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and NEXT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 4 0 0 2.00 NEXT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 124.09%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than NEXT.

Summary

NEXT beats Lulu’s Fashion Lounge on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company also operates bridal boutique stores that offers bridal gowns, bridesmaids dresses, bridal accessories, shoes, and others. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments. It offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, clothing, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, as well as other third-party brands. The company also provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties; operates call centers; and websites, marketing, warehousing, and distribution networks to third-party brands. It operates through retail stores, online retail platforms, and franchise stores. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

