Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

