KBR (NYSE:KBR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.12, but opened at $65.62. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. KBR shares last traded at $63.69, with a volume of 201,171 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

