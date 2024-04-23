QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 4.8%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 2,031,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,344,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

QuantumScape Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

