Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $618,000 in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. 478,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,401. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

