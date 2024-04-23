New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading 1% Higher

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 3,422,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 34,812,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.