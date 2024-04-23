Rajeev Saggar Sells 1,649 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Saggar sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $22,558.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liquidia stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,544. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 132.16% and a negative net margin of 448.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

