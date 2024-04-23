Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.63 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Request has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $141.06 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,425.91 or 1.00003446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011329 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008657 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00101919 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1340591 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $5,673,625.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

