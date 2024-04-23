StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $277,735.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

