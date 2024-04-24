1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell University bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,984,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 44,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 505.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 228,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.