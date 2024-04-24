2,498 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,813,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

