PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,356,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 49.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after acquiring an additional 959,040 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

