Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 455.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

